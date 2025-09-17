Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
82 / 365
St. Mary’s Abbey Church ruins.
We had a nice sit down in the beautiful park area of the York Museums Trust.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1346
photos
127
followers
159
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Latest from all albums
869
870
385
386
871
82
387
872
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th September 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
of
,
saint
,
ruins
,
abbey.
,
mary’s
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful repetitions.
September 17th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
September 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful old stone…. It’s a beautiful mellow colour.
September 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful ruins and capture.
September 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close