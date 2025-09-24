Previous
Royal Albert Hall by illinilass
Royal Albert Hall

A concert hall opened by Queen Victoria in 1871.
Fabulous acoustics!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
I spent many many many wonderful times her… enjoy London Town dear Dorothy… it’s a beautiful place to be…
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous old building!
September 24th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
The most splendid building
September 24th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful building
September 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking architecture.
September 24th, 2025  
