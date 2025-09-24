Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
Royal Albert Hall
A concert hall opened by Queen Victoria in 1871.
Fabulous acoustics!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1362
photos
127
followers
159
following
22% complete
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2025 1:52pm
Tags
royal
,
hall
,
albert
Beverley
ace
I spent many many many wonderful times her… enjoy London Town dear Dorothy… it’s a beautiful place to be…
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous old building!
September 24th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
The most splendid building
September 24th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful building
September 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking architecture.
September 24th, 2025
