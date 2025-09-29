St. Mary-le-Bow

Wren's church

Sir Christopher Wren (1632-1723) is generally acknowledged as England's greatest architect. He received the commission for the City churches in 167o, four years after the Great Fire. He began with St Vedast Foster Lane, followed by St Mary-le-Bow, St Stephen Walbrook (1672) and St Paul's Cathedral - begun in 1675 and completed in 1710. Wren's St Mary-le-Bow is the third church to be built on or near this site.

rebuilding after the war

In the rebuilding of 1964, architect Laurence King also adapted the south aisle of the crypt as the Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

Most of the decorative work in the crypt and the upper church (including the glass and the organ case) was designed by John Hayward (1929-2007).

interior furnishings

In the south west transept (opposite the door from the vestibule) there is a bust by C.L. Hartwell (1932) of Admiral Arthur Phillip RN (1738-1814), commander of the first convict fleet and first Governor of New South Wales. He was baptised in the parish and St Mary-le-Bow is the Australian church in London. The figure (or Corpus) of the crucified Christ on the east wall is a recent work by Simon Robinson; together with Paschal (or Easter) and altar candlestands.

High above the Altar hangs a Rood (figures of the crucified Christ, Our Lady and those at the foot of the Cross) which was a it from the people of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1964 - the first such rood here since the Reformation. In the south chapel (right of the altar), behind the ironwork screen, there is an impressive Sacrament House (or tabernacle) in which is kept the Host (or consecrated bread) from the Eucharist.