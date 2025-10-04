Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
National Army Museum
Near Chelsea Barracks. We also visited this interesting museum.
The top sword belonged to Napoleon. The bottom given by Lloyd’s patriotic fund to someone who fought in Italy at the battle Maida. David worked for Lloyds.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1383
photos
128
followers
159
following
Tags
museum
,
national
,
army
,
chelsea
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic swords!
October 4th, 2025
