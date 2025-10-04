Previous
National Army Museum by illinilass
National Army Museum

Near Chelsea Barracks. We also visited this interesting museum.
The top sword belonged to Napoleon. The bottom given by Lloyd’s patriotic fund to someone who fought in Italy at the battle Maida. David worked for Lloyds.
4th October 2025

Dorothy

October 4th, 2025  
