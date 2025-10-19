Previous
ICM collage by illinilass
87 / 365

ICM collage

Taken in “my town” - my tree.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Dorothy
23% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely collage!
October 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - very attractive with the bold framing !
October 19th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very painterly - and beautifully put together.
October 19th, 2025  
