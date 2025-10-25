Sign up
88 / 365
A peek inside and the two pools.
Neptune pool, the indoor Roman pool. Glimpses of tapestries from French Kings, the dining room features flags from the Palio di Siena, Italy. He had a passion for collecting, to put it mildly.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
castle
collage
hearst
eDorre
ace
Beautiful collage. A wow!
October 25th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful art and captures.
October 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Some amazing shots in your beautiful collage.
October 25th, 2025
