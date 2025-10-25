Previous
A peek inside and the two pools. by illinilass
A peek inside and the two pools.

Neptune pool, the indoor Roman pool. Glimpses of tapestries from French Kings, the dining room features flags from the Palio di Siena, Italy. He had a passion for collecting, to put it mildly.
eDorre ace
Beautiful collage. A wow!
October 25th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful art and captures.
October 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Some amazing shots in your beautiful collage.
October 25th, 2025  
