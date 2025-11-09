Sign up
91 / 365
Winter has arrived
Awoke to a skiff of snow this morning and winds howling.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
snow
first
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh a lovely dusting!
November 9th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great minds 😊 hope you are ready for the snow !
November 9th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
In Champaign? It's chilly in Carbondale this morning, but we're not expecting below-freezing temps until tonight!
November 9th, 2025
