Winter has arrived by illinilass
Winter has arrived

Awoke to a skiff of snow this morning and winds howling.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Dorothy

Carole Sandford ace
Ooh a lovely dusting!
November 9th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great minds 😊 hope you are ready for the snow !
November 9th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
In Champaign? It's chilly in Carbondale this morning, but we're not expecting below-freezing temps until tonight!
November 9th, 2025  
