Okay last snow pic of the day! by illinilass
93 / 365

Okay last snow pic of the day!

Taken at 2:47PM. Have no idea how much, it’s drifting so bad. Still coming down.
BTW, not much traffic except snowploughs.
29th November 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! That’s a lot of snow!!
November 29th, 2025  
