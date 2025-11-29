Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
Okay last snow pic of the day!
Taken at 2:47PM. Have no idea how much, it’s drifting so bad. Still coming down.
BTW, not much traffic except snowploughs.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1475
photos
132
followers
160
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
427
942
428
943
944
429
93
945
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th November 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! That’s a lot of snow!!
November 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close