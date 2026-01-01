Previous
Sleigh Ride on a Sunny Day by illinilass
97 / 365

Sleigh Ride on a Sunny Day

Peder Monsted
Danish 🇩🇰 1859-1941.
I am going to try to show some of my favourite paintings this month.
This one I feel like I am standing at the top of the lane taking a photo.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
26% complete

Diana ace
I can understand why Dorothy, a beautiful painting and scene.
January 2nd, 2026  
