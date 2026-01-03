Previous
Griselda at the Wheatsheaf by illinilass
Griselda at the Wheatsheaf

William Denis Eden 1878-1949
English
Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, England
I’ve loved maps since I was a child so when I saw it on Art UK I faved it.
It is actually the artist wife Helen. I’ve wondered why he named it Griselda!
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
