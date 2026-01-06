Previous
Salisbury Cathedral from the Bishop’s Grounds. by illinilass
101 / 365

Salisbury Cathedral from the Bishop’s Grounds.

John Constable 1776-1837
English
Victoria and Albert Museum, London
