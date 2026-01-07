Previous
Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge by illinilass
Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge

Claude Monet 1840-1926
Princeton University Art Museum
I can only say I love his paintings.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Photo Details

