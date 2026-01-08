Sign up
Etretat, Porte d’Aval, Fishing Boats leaving the Harbour
Claude Monet 1885
Musée des Beaux-Arts de Dijon, Dijon, France
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
paintings
,
monet
