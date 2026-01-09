Previous
Cliffs at Etretat Monet by illinilass
Cliffs at Etretat Monet

“Cliffs at Étretat is a series of about fifty oil paintings by Claude Monet.[The series depicts the chalk cliffs of Étretat, a commune along the northern coast of France. The works depict the seaside town's limestone cliffs and sea arches under varying times of day and weather conditions, reflecting Monet's growing interest in serial views of a single motif. The Étretat paintings are regarded by art historians as a pivotal stage in Monet's career, marking the transition from his earlier Impressionist practice to the sustained observation of light and atmosphere that defined his later work.”
I had not realised he had done that many at Etretat.
