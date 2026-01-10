Sign up
Maple Sugar Time
Mary Azarian
Woodcut print
American -Vermont
I received this on a Christmas card and really like it.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
10th January 2026 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting/woodcut
Annie-Sue
very pleasing
and cleverly done
January 10th, 2026
