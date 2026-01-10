Previous
Maple Sugar Time by illinilass
105 / 365

Mary Azarian
Woodcut print
American -Vermont
I received this on a Christmas card and really like it.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Annie-Sue ace
very pleasing

and cleverly done
January 10th, 2026  
