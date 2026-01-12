Kindred Spirits



“Kindred Spirits (1849) is a painting by Asher Brown Durand, a member of the Hudson River School of painters. It depicts the painter Thomas Cole, who had died in 1848, and his friend, the poet William Cullen Bryant, in the Catskill Mountains. The landscape painting, which combines geographical features in Kaaterskill Clove and a minuscule depiction of Kaaterskill Falls, is not a literal depiction of American geography. Rather, it is an idealised memory of Cole's discovery of the region more than twenty years prior, his friendship with Bryant, and his ideas about American nature.”

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art, Bentonville Arkansas