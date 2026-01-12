Previous
Kindred Spirits by illinilass
107 / 365

Kindred Spirits


“Kindred Spirits (1849) is a painting by Asher Brown Durand, a member of the Hudson River School of painters. It depicts the painter Thomas Cole, who had died in 1848, and his friend, the poet William Cullen Bryant, in the Catskill Mountains. The landscape painting, which combines geographical features in Kaaterskill Clove and a minuscule depiction of Kaaterskill Falls, is not a literal depiction of American geography. Rather, it is an idealised memory of Cole's discovery of the region more than twenty years prior, his friendship with Bryant, and his ideas about American nature.”
Crystal Bridges Museum of Art, Bentonville Arkansas
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful painting.
January 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact