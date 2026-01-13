Previous
Wash Day On the Maine Coast by illinilass
108 / 365

Wash Day On the Maine Coast

N. C. Wyeth 1882-1945
American
Private collection
Saw this at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland, Maine. August 2025
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Babs ace
Looks like a good drying day
January 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such beautiful scenery, I would be afraid of rolling down that hill.
January 13th, 2026  
