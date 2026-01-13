Sign up
108 / 365
Wash Day On the Maine Coast
N. C. Wyeth 1882-1945
American
Private collection
Saw this at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland, Maine. August 2025
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
paintings
,
nc
,
wyeth
Babs
ace
Looks like a good drying day
January 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such beautiful scenery, I would be afraid of rolling down that hill.
January 13th, 2026
