Previous
The Angelus by illinilass
109 / 365

The Angelus

Jean-Francois Millet 1814-1875

This was my mother’s and always hung in her kitchen, it now hangs in mine.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Oh how lovely…..I know exactly what this depicts.
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact