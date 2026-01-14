Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
109 / 365
The Angelus
Jean-Francois Millet 1814-1875
This was my mother’s and always hung in her kitchen, it now hangs in mine.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1573
photos
131
followers
159
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Latest from all albums
106
988
107
464
989
108
109
990
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
14th January 2026 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
painting
,
mother
,
millet
,
angelus
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh how lovely…..I know exactly what this depicts.
January 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close