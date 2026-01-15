The Drovers Departure: A Scene in the Grampians

Sir Edwin H. Landseer 1802-1873



I first saw a copy of this years ago up in Yorkshire at one of the National Parks and fell in love with it, later on I discovered his wonderful portraits of dogs. I always like big dogs like his Newfoundlands and St. Bernard’s.



“A Scene in the Grampians - the Drover's Departure is the largest and most complex picture in Landseer's series of Highland scenes. For centuries sheep and cattle have been herded south from the Highlands to the markets of Lowland Scotland and northern England. This was one of the staple products of the Highland economy and large numbers of animals were involved. The droves themselves were formidable undertakings, for keeping sheep and cattle fed and healthy over long distances and rough terrain required high levels of skill and experience. The droves were well organised along established routes that stretched far and wide across Scotland. The drovers were an independent body of men who specialised in the trade, and they were generally employed by agents acting for the farmers and landowners.” Painted 1835