Anna

By Jack Freeman

Oil on canvas, 2023

Jack Freeman paints his partner Anna resting with an empty cup of tea. Preferring to depict those closest to him, here the artist captures a scene of domestic intimacy. He introduces different textural elements to the composition including the thickly knitted jumper, which contrasts with the delicately painted strands of hair that form a halo-like effect as they spread out towards the painting's edges. The portrait took several months to complete and was made using a combination of photographic studies and sittings from life.