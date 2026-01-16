Previous
Anna by illinilass
Anna

I saw this at the National Portrait Gallery, London in October 2024.
Anna
By Jack Freeman
Oil on canvas, 2023
Jack Freeman paints his partner Anna resting with an empty cup of tea. Preferring to depict those closest to him, here the artist captures a scene of domestic intimacy. He introduces different textural elements to the composition including the thickly knitted jumper, which contrasts with the delicately painted strands of hair that form a halo-like effect as they spread out towards the painting's edges. The portrait took several months to complete and was made using a combination of photographic studies and sittings from life.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing work of art, I looks so real!
January 16th, 2026  
Marj ace
A stunning portrait.
January 16th, 2026  
