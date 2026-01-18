Previous
Water lilies 1908 by illinilass
113 / 365

Water lilies 1908

Claude Monet
I saw this at the Santa Barbara art museum in October. The painting is beautiful but the frame magnificent! Or is it too much?
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Love the frame! It really brings out the beauty of the artwork
January 18th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
why go Rococo when you've got a limpid palette?
And what's hidden in the corners?
January 18th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Love a bit of rococo style ;) and love Monet even more !
January 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful painting
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact