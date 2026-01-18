Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
113 / 365
Water lilies 1908
Claude Monet
I saw this at the Santa Barbara art museum in October. The painting is beautiful but the frame magnificent! Or is it too much?
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1581
photos
132
followers
160
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Latest from all albums
991
110
992
111
465
112
993
113
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Taken
18th January 2026 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paintings
,
monet.
Marj
ace
Love the frame! It really brings out the beauty of the artwork
January 18th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
why go Rococo when you've got a limpid palette?
And what's hidden in the corners?
January 18th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Love a bit of rococo style ;) and love Monet even more !
January 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful painting
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
And what's hidden in the corners?