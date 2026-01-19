Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
Comblat-le-Chateau, The Meadow (Le Pre) Opus 161
Paul Signac 1863-1935
Painted in 1887. South-central France.
Influenced by Georges Seurat pointillist style.
Seen at Santa Barbara museum October 2025. From the Dallas Museum of Art.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1583
photos
132
followers
160
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Latest from all albums
992
111
465
112
993
113
994
114
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
paul
,
signac
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close