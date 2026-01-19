Previous
Comblat-le-Chateau, The Meadow (Le Pre) Opus 161 by illinilass
Comblat-le-Chateau, The Meadow (Le Pre) Opus 161

Paul Signac 1863-1935
Painted in 1887. South-central France.
Influenced by Georges Seurat pointillist style.
Seen at Santa Barbara museum October 2025. From the Dallas Museum of Art.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Dorothy

@illinilass
