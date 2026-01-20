Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
115 / 365
Newt Pond 1932
Eric Ravilious 1903-1942
English
Painter, illustrator, wood engraver, designer for Wedgwood.
Towner Gallery, Eastbourne, East Sussex
I was introduced to his art via a facebook group about 6 years ago. Visited The Towner in 2022, where they have a collection of his work. Also his wife Tizrah Garwood.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1586
photos
133
followers
161
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Latest from all albums
112
993
113
994
995
114
115
996
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
eastbourne
,
ravilious
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close