Newt Pond 1932

Eric Ravilious 1903-1942

English

Painter, illustrator, wood engraver, designer for Wedgwood.

Towner Gallery, Eastbourne, East Sussex



I was introduced to his art via a facebook group about 6 years ago. Visited The Towner in 2022, where they have a collection of his work. Also his wife Tizrah Garwood.