Newt Pond 1932 by illinilass
Newt Pond 1932

Eric Ravilious 1903-1942
English
Painter, illustrator, wood engraver, designer for Wedgwood.
Towner Gallery, Eastbourne, East Sussex

I was introduced to his art via a facebook group about 6 years ago. Visited The Towner in 2022, where they have a collection of his work. Also his wife Tizrah Garwood.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

