Previous
The Jack Pine by illinilass
118 / 365

The Jack Pine

Tom Thompson 1877-1917
Canadian
National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa
I have long admired Tom Thompson, Emily Carr and the Group of Seven.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact