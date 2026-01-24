Previous
Woman Before the Mirror by illinilass
Woman Before the Mirror

Ellen EmmetRand 1875-1941
American
Art Institute Chicago

I love to visit this painting whenever I’m at the Institute. The richness and colour of the fabric makes me want to reach out and touch this painting.
Sue Cooper ace
What a clever painting, i love it. Fav.
