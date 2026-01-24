Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
Woman Before the Mirror
Ellen EmmetRand 1875-1941
American
Art Institute Chicago
I love to visit this painting whenever I’m at the Institute. The richness and colour of the fabric makes me want to reach out and touch this painting.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Sue Cooper
ace
What a clever painting, i love it. Fav.
January 24th, 2026
