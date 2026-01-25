Previous
Untitled, near Jasper, Alberta 1934 by illinilass
Untitled, near Jasper, Alberta 1934

Lauren Harris 1885-1970
Canadian
Mendel Gallery, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Been saving this for a snowy day. We only had 2-3” but drifting.
A member of the Group of Seven.
Photo Details

