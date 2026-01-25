Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
121 / 365
Untitled, near Jasper, Alberta 1934
Lauren Harris 1885-1970
Canadian
Mendel Gallery, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Been saving this for a snowy day. We only had 2-3” but drifting.
A member of the Group of Seven.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1597
photos
134
followers
160
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Latest from all albums
118
998
119
999
1000
120
121
1001
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
22nd January 2026 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lauren
,
painting
,
harris
,
canadian
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close