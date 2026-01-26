Previous
View of the Village by illinilass
View of the Village

Frederick Bazille 1841-1870
French
Museo Fabre, Montpellier, France

I found this painting to be very appealing, the girl in a white dress with red sash. The village below , the river and sky. She looks cool and calm but the background looks very hot.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Marj
Beautiful art piece. I like the pop of red against the white.
January 27th, 2026  
