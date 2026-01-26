Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
View of the Village
Frederick Bazille 1841-1870
French
Museo Fabre, Montpellier, France
I found this painting to be very appealing, the girl in a white dress with red sash. The village below , the river and sky. She looks cool and calm but the background looks very hot.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
france
,
painting
,
montpellier
,
2023
Marj
ace
Beautiful art piece. I like the pop of red against the white.
January 27th, 2026
