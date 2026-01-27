Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
The Tea Table
Mabel Frances Layng 1881-1937
British
West View Museum
Macclesfield, England
Love doing this with friends!
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Tags
tea
painting
table
KV
Gorgeous painting… love the intimacy between the two women having tea and then seeing the others looking at the cakes.
January 27th, 2026
Annie-Sue
thinking point - if you had tea and cakes with a "not friend" you might find things in common! :-)
January 27th, 2026
