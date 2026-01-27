Previous
The Tea Table by illinilass
123 / 365

The Tea Table

Mabel Frances Layng 1881-1937
British
West View Museum
Macclesfield, England
Love doing this with friends!
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
KV ace
Gorgeous painting… love the intimacy between the two women having tea and then seeing the others looking at the cakes.
January 27th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
thinking point - if you had tea and cakes with a "not friend" you might find things in common! :-)
January 27th, 2026  
