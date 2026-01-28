Previous
Darcey Bussell and Bobby Charlton by illinilass
Darcey Bussell and Bobby Charlton

Taken at the National Portrait Gallery, London.
I love the mother and daughters drawing on their sketch pads. I wonder if the girls might grow up to become artist, ballerinas or footballers?
Darcey Bussell 1994
Allen Jones,

Bobby Charlton 1991
Peter Edwards
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Kate A 🇦🇺
Great shot
January 28th, 2026  
gloria jones
Super capture
January 28th, 2026  
Diana
What a fabulous capture and scene, young budding artists ;-)
January 28th, 2026  
