A Selection of Flowers from Table Mountain, Cape of Good Hope South Africa

Marianne North 1830-1890BritishKew Gardens, Marianne North GalleryYou can read more about this remarkable artistI first fell in love with her paintings on a visit to Kew many years ago. She has about 1000 paintings in her own gallery there. Mainly flowers, birds and landscapes. She travelled the world after her father died mainly alone to paint.She also wrote an autobiography I own “Recollections of a Happy Life”.