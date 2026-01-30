Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
126 / 365
St. John’s Eve Bonfire on Skagen Beach
Peder Severin Kroyer 1851-1909
Norwegian / Danish
I had the thrilling experience of celebrating Mid Summer Eve/St. John’s Eve with Danish friends on the beach at Skagen once. This little copy hangs in my house.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1607
photos
133
followers
160
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Latest from all albums
123
466
1003
124
1004
1005
125
126
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
29th January 2026 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
eve
,
st.
,
s.
,
p.
,
john’s
,
kroyer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close