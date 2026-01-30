Previous
St. John’s Eve Bonfire on Skagen Beach by illinilass
St. John’s Eve Bonfire on Skagen Beach

Peder Severin Kroyer 1851-1909
Norwegian / Danish

I had the thrilling experience of celebrating Mid Summer Eve/St. John’s Eve with Danish friends on the beach at Skagen once. This little copy hangs in my house.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
