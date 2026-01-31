Sign up
In conclusion…
My masterpiece at age 7, second grade. I was so proud that my teacher showed it to the principal. As I say on here, I like bare trees and it goes way back.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1610
photos
133
followers
160
following
34% complete
Babs
ace
This is beautiful what a lovely keepsake. You must have felt so proud of yourself
age 7
January 31st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. I like bare trees too - it shows their true form.
January 31st, 2026
Diana
ace
I love your trees, what a talent at such a young age. Did you take it any further?
January 31st, 2026
