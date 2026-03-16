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White out ahead by illinilass
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White out ahead

Coming home from the hairdresser I stopped before turning left into our driveway and took this picture. You can see how the snow blows across open fields. Streets were good in town.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
lovely blowy snowy scene... good the roads are good.
March 16th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh a bit of a daunting scene!
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture of a winter's day
March 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh that does look cold !
March 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh that looks bleak & oh so cold!
March 16th, 2026  
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