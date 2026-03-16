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White out ahead
Coming home from the hairdresser I stopped before turning left into our driveway and took this picture. You can see how the snow blows across open fields. Streets were good in town.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
16th March 2026 2:03pm
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snow
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white
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Beverley
ace
lovely blowy snowy scene... good the roads are good.
March 16th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh a bit of a daunting scene!
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of a winter's day
March 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh that does look cold !
March 16th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh that looks bleak & oh so cold!
March 16th, 2026
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