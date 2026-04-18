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With lightening by illinilass
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With lightening

The house across the street has “decorative” lights on year around. Taken from our garage.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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