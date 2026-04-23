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St. George’s Day by illinilass
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St. George’s Day

Patron Saint of England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Also, Georgia, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Catalonia, and Aragon.
Also my grandmother’s birthday. So a special day to me for two reasons.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Phil Howcroft ace
I never knew he was saint to all those other countries 👍💕
April 23rd, 2026  
Liz Gooster ace
Fantastic shot - and very interesting to learn, like @phil_howcroft, that St George was patron saint to so many nations.
April 23rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
April 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Enjoy your special day...
April 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2026  
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