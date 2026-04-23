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St. George’s Day
Patron Saint of England 🏴
Also, Georgia, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Catalonia, and Aragon.
Also my grandmother’s birthday. So a special day to me for two reasons.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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19th April 2026 5:24pm
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george’s
Phil Howcroft
ace
I never knew he was saint to all those other countries 👍💕
April 23rd, 2026
Liz Gooster
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Fantastic shot - and very interesting to learn, like
@phil_howcroft
, that St George was patron saint to so many nations.
April 23rd, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very nice.
April 23rd, 2026
Beverley
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Enjoy your special day...
April 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
April 23rd, 2026
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