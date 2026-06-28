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Close up of Abraham Lincoln sculpture. by illinilass
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Close up of Abraham Lincoln sculpture.

I like the close up to see his face, hands and the book he is reading.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I like the perspective
June 29th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Impressive!
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
June 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice statue
June 29th, 2026  
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