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Close up of Abraham Lincoln sculpture.
I like the close up to see his face, hands and the book he is reading.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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28th June 2026 1:18pm
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sms13
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I like the perspective
June 29th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Impressive!
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous.
June 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice statue
June 29th, 2026
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