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Clothes, July words
Taken in May on our river cruise. These were dancers from Belgrade, Serbia. Very talented.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Dorothy
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@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Excellent!
July 10th, 2026
Mags
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Love their costumes!
July 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful dresses
July 10th, 2026
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