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My second cousin Marshalla
With daughter and husband. It’s her mother who had the birthday.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1885
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163
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13
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4
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 1:00pm
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and
,
birthday
,
jacksonville
,
jay
,
marshalla
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pria
Mags
ace
Great smiles!
July 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely family photo and smiles
July 11th, 2026
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture of these family members!
July 11th, 2026
Marj
ace
A lovely memory photo for this special day
July 11th, 2026
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