Previous
Petals- July words by illinilass
153 / 365

Petals- July words

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such gorgeous colour !
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
July 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact