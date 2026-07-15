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Bottles-July words by illinilass
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Bottles-July words

Taken yesterday at Berghoff’s restaurant in Chicago where we had dinner.
This is only 1/3 of the bar.
The Berghoff is over 125 years old and still run by the Berghoff family.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice capture.
July 16th, 2026  
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