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Bottles-July words
Taken yesterday at Berghoff’s restaurant in Chicago where we had dinner.
This is only 1/3 of the bar.
The Berghoff is over 125 years old and still run by the Berghoff family.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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15th July 2026 5:18pm
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july26words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice capture.
July 16th, 2026
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