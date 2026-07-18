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Watercolour
Water and oil.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Taken
18th July 2026 10:56pm
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juju-2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Did you paint this? It’s fabulous!
July 19th, 2026
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