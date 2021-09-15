Previous
Rainbow-yellow by illinilass
Rainbow-yellow

Yellow roses are my favourite.
Taken September 2021 at Washington Park Portland, Oregon. My first trip after Covid.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
March 5th, 2025  
