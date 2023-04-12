Previous
Not too exciting by illinilass
Not too exciting

We arrived home after a fortnight’s holiday and I was so happy to see the peonies I transplanted last autumn have come up! Now will they bloom this year???
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
