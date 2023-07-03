Sign up
Unhealthy Skies
Taken in May. My car sustained over $7000.00 worth of hail damage! But luckily no tornadoes.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
july23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2023
