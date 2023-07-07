Previous
Skyline of Peoria. Illinois by illinilass
91 / 365

Skyline of Peoria. Illinois

Located on the Illinois River, population 113,150.
Established in 1691 by French explorer, Henri de Tonti. Said to be the oldest permanent European settlement in the state. Named after the Peoria people.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely cityscape
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise