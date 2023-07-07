Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Skyline of Peoria. Illinois
Located on the Illinois River, population 113,150.
Established in 1691 by French explorer, Henri de Tonti. Said to be the oldest permanent European settlement in the state. Named after the Peoria people.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
1
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
peoria
Lovely cityscape
July 8th, 2023
