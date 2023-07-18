Sign up
103 / 365
View from my hotel room in Chicago, Illinois.
My girlfriend and I are here for a few days. I’ve decided not to post on July words until I hear from Ross. Haven’t a clue what I’m doing wrong!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
118
photos
26
followers
46
following
28% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
18th July 2023 4:09pm
Tags
chicago
