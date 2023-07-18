Previous
View from my hotel room in Chicago, Illinois. by illinilass
103 / 365

View from my hotel room in Chicago, Illinois.

My girlfriend and I are here for a few days. I’ve decided not to post on July words until I hear from Ross. Haven’t a clue what I’m doing wrong!
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

