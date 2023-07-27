Previous
From my garden by illinilass
From my garden

Black eyed Susan’s, Meadow Sage.
I waited till nearly dark to pick these and water. Up to at least 97°F, 36°C today. Hopefully by Saturday it will relent a bit. So many people are suffering from the heat here and around the world.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Julie ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2023  
