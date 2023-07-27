Sign up
From my garden
Black eyed Susan’s, Meadow Sage.
I waited till nearly dark to pick these and water. Up to at least 97°F, 36°C today. Hopefully by Saturday it will relent a bit. So many people are suffering from the heat here and around the world.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
flowers
Julie
ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2023
