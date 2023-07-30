Previous
My grandparents Wedding portraits below, 50th wedding anniversary above. by illinilass
My grandparents Wedding portraits below, 50th wedding anniversary above.

Augustus Gauges 1878-1972
Mary Elizabeth Ashmore 1882-1958
Married 1902
Dorothy

@illinilass
