Spoon River

At Bernadotte, Illinois. We went for a drive today and for lunch along the river.

Bernadotte is named for the French Marshal who later became King of Sweden. The town was first settled in 1826 and was known as Fulton. Bernadotte was a milling site for grist and saw milling.

It was considered as the site of the second capital of Illinois but lost out to Vandalia.