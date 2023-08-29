Sign up
“Sista’s”
Is what we call ourselves. We’ve been friends since high school. Since I moved back to Illinois we all live in the same state. It’s been an amazing friendship for over 50 years!
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
0
365
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
29th August 2023 5:27pm
sista’s
